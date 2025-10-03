© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Little sign of peace after Trump Congo deal

By Emmet Livingstone
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT

Peace in eastern Congo remains elusive, despite a U.S.-brokered deal that President Trump calls historic.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emmet Livingstone
Related Content