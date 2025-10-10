Community Spotlight: Terra Studios 50th Birthday Celebration

Pete talks with Emma Fuston, executive director of the arts nonprofit Terra Studios, about their 50th birthday celebration, set for Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will feature live music, artist demonstrations, food trucks, art activities, a birthday cake, and more.

Live music will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a performance from Jesse Dean, followed by Ashtyn Barbaree at 12:30, and Brue Allen at 2:30. Throughout the day, artists will demonstrate techniques including flame-glass work, leather working, wool fiber art, weaving, painting, and digital art, among others. Attendees can also participate in activities such as cyanotype fortune telling, clay foundlings, a scavenger hunt, tintype portraits, and storybook reading.

Terra Studios was founded in 1975 as a family glass and pottery studio and has grown into a community arts campus offering immersive sculpture art, art classes, and much more.