© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Faltering economy and scandals threaten Argentine president's grip on power

By Natalie Alcoba
Published October 13, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT

Two years into office, Argentina's President Milei faces a faltering economy, corruption scandals, and sinking popularity.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Natalie Alcoba
Related Content