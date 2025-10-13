NWACC hosts used instrument drive to support new repair course

NorthWest Arkansas Community College is hosting a used instrument drive. They’re currently accepting instruments in almost any condition at the school’s Bentonville campus.

Michael Brown is the head of choral music at NWACC and joined Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis in the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio One. He says the drive has been ongoing since the beginning of October and they’ve already received some cool pieces.

Michael Brown: We’ve had some people from all over already start to bring in instruments of various kinds, some that are walking in, playable, ready to be used for our courses and classes that our students get to use in some of our methods courses that we teach at NWACC. And then there are some coming in that are going to need a little bit of love and repair, which is also great for this new course that we’re trying to implement within, hopefully, the year. I don’t know if we’ll get it this summer, but we’re looking for definitely next summer. But our instrument repair course, where you can actually graduate from this course with a certification in instrument repair. So, lots of cool things coming out of this.

So, we’re going to be able to use the nice, functional instruments right now in our program, and then all these other ones will also be used in our program, but in a different capacity.

Travis: Let’s talk more about that in just a second. But first, I’m just very curious — tell me more about the instruments y’all are getting. What’s the most interesting one you’ve received so far?

Brown: Oh, okay. Well, let’s see. It’s been pretty straight-laced so far in the sense where I’ve gotten a few orchestra instruments, band instruments, a couple drum sets. I actually just got a really pretty Pearl drum set. It’s going to need a little bit of renovation on some things, so it’s going to be one of the hard ones that’ll probably go to our instrument repair, but hopefully we can get it together and get it to our rock band pretty soon. They’ll be able to actually utilize it for that band.

But one of the most interesting ones I think I received was actually yesterday — a cello from a former student. I think, by all the stickers on the wonderful hard case that came with it, that this student was from Bentonville. They came and dropped off this great cello. I pulled it out and played it for a little bit. It just sounded great. So I know it’s going to be able to go right to our string methods class and be utilized immediately. I’m already seeing the benefits of this, and I’m really excited for what can happen this month.

Travis: And y’all are taking any instruments in any condition?

Brown: Yeah. I mean, pretty much. It maybe doesn’t need to be playable, but it needs to be repairable. This is going to be something that’s starting new, starting fresh, so we’re still going to be working to find out what kind of gear and instrumentation we’re going to have to purchase and use for all these instrument repair courses and classifications.

Because you have brass instruments, which is working with metal. You have woodwinds, which is more of corks and different kinds of materials — you know, wood. A lot of them are. And then the flutes are metal, and they have all these different apparatuses on them. It’s very technical. And of course, when you get into strings and cellos and basses, the care and maintenance of those are individual as well. So there’s going to be a lot to learn through this course.

Travis: Let’s talk about that course. The music department is growing. What was the catalyst for this new course? What made you realize it needed to be a thing?

Brown: Well, I’ve got to give this to my colleague Austin McFarland, because he’s been the one really spearheading this entire project. He’s shown a lot of passion through this, and he’s done a lot of research. We see that there’s a need for this in the area. Most music companies that we’ve found have to ship instruments off to be repaired. So I feel like this is a real workforce kind of job where somebody in this area could go be at one of these music companies — such as Music Works or somewhere like that — and actually perform their jobs here in Northwest Arkansas. I feel like it’s something that could really get people jobs in the future.

Travis: In the course you were referencing a second ago, each instrument or classification of instrument is so unique. How are you going to teach people how to repair all of them? Is it going to be more specialized? Tell me more about that, please.

Brown: Yeah. So what we’re looking at is a micro-certification certificate is what it would end up being. It’s probably going to be over the course of two semesters. We’re looking at probably about 200-plus hours to get this apprenticeship.

We’re looking for high school graduates, working musicians, technical or vocational students — those kinds of people. Probably 16 weeks in person, hands-on at campus with our facilities, working with these instruments. And the other part is actually getting out into these companies and hopefully building bridges with them, getting students in there to actually do it on the ground in these places.

Travis: So will people learn how to specialize? Will there be a classification for woodwind instruments — like someone will become a specialist in that — and then maybe percussion?

Brown: Yeah, absolutely. So I think what we’re most knowledgeable about currently is probably brass and woodwinds. I think we’re going to be starting there, moving into strings pretty quickly, doing some percussion. And that’s what we’re going to be looking for — people who are specialized with those instruments and bringing them in to teach our students hands-on from their knowledge. It’s not like we’re bringing in somebody that’s just kind of blanketed. It is very specialized. We’ll be looking for people to come in and work with these who are very knowledgeable about those specific kinds of instruments.

Travis: How is the NWACC music department changing and growing? Before we got recording here, you referenced their master growth plan. So how do y’all fit into that?

Brown: Absolutely. You know, I’m new to the campus as an educator, so I’ve been learning a lot this year, and it’s been fascinating and fantastic all at the same time. I see that the campus does have a master plan, and they’re planning on growing and doing some great things — bringing housing to NWACC in the future, growing our athletic program, and also growing our music program with new facilities and opportunities.

I see a lot of great support and opportunity for growth — for students who maybe don’t want to go to a four-year college or aren’t sure what they want to do. It’s a great place for them to come, learn more about themselves, and get a degree they can use as a platform to move on to bigger things.

Travis: One of the beautiful things about the music department is that the local community can come and interact with you all through concerts. Do you have some of those coming up?

Brown: We absolutely do. Next Tuesday, we have a faculty recital — Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at our Walmart Auditorium in the Shewmaker Center on our campus. We have a student recital coming up on Oct. 23, which will feature various students taking private lessons through either voice or instrumentation. That’ll be Thursday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in the same place — the Walmart Auditorium in the Shewmaker Center.

Then we have our music department semester concert. We’re going to have a few ensembles premiering — the Chamber Singers, which I direct, and the Jazz Band, which Mr. Paul Price directs. We’ll kind of split the concert: I’ll do a choral half, and then the Jazz Band will perform the second half. It’s going to be a lot of fun, so I encourage people to come out. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Walmart Auditorium.

One of the cool things about reaching out to the community is that I actually started a community course this semester as well. We’re calling it the Community Chorus of NWACC, and so far we’ve had a great showing. We’re doing some great literature this semester, and every semester I’m picking new repertoire and various styles. This semester we’re doing some contemporary choral works; next semester, I’m looking at doing some masterworks and masses. Everyone seems to be having a great time and enjoying the process.

For me, it was really cool to get this started because back when I attended NorthWest Arkansas Community College as a student and sang in the Chamber Singers, there was a teacher named Miles Fish. He was the director of a civic orchestra and civic chorus. Since then, they’ve kind of dissipated over time. But now I’m trying to bring these things back, to access our community and let them know there are things here for them to come and enjoy and be a part of. Some of the stories I’ve heard from participants just touched my heart. I think it’s something people want and need. I’d just encourage anybody to come — and if you don’t want to sing, at least come and listen to the singing and be a part of it that way as an audience member.

Travis: Where can people go to find more information about your community course, about the music department as a whole, and specifically, what do people need to know about the instrument drive? Where are they bringing their instruments?

Brown: Absolutely. We do have two campuses now — in Washington County and in Benton County. Our music department is housed at the Bentonville campus. If you bring instruments to the Bentonville campus, go to the main lobby in Burns Hall, and they can direct you to the music department. That’s where we’re collecting everything.

When people drop off, we have a little bit of paperwork for them to fill out for the donation process — very simple, very easy. Just bring them up to Bentonville. Get in your attics, get in your garages, blow off the dust if it’s been sitting there awhile. Bring it to us. We’re going to make great use of it, and it could change somebody’s life.

We’re also having a community chorus concert Thursday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. Anyone can come. We’ve actually added one too — we’re going to be singing at Cooper Chapel on Dec. 15. That should be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a joint concert with other folks from the community, so it’ll be more than just choral music. There will be a lot of different kinds of things, so it’s going to be a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to that.

You can always reach out directly to me. I’m going to be taking over soon as the chair of the Fine Arts and Communications Department, and I’m super excited about that. I’m excited to spearhead some change, bring new ideas, and be a part of the growth that I see coming.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.