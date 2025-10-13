© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the freed Israeli hostages' first few days of freedom will look like

By Daniel Estrin
Published October 13, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT

All 20 surviving Israeli hostages have been freed by Hamas after spending more than two years in captivity in Gaza.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Related Content