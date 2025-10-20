Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to a ceasefire

Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
A new report from the Walton Family Foundation and Gallup shows over 50% of Gen Z Arkansans describe themselves as thriving. Gallup’s Andrea Malek Ash explains how researchers measure well-being and what influences those results.
Casa Magnolia, a space known as a bookstore, café and art venue, hosted one final gathering Sunday before closing. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani shares a farewell postcard from the community’s creative hub.
In this edition of Archives from the Pryor Center, Randy Dixon and Kyle Kellams recount the 1988 abduction of newborn Christopher Michael Jones from a Little Rock hospital and the emotional, weeks-long search that ended in his safe return.