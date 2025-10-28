© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are ICE agents covering their license plates as well as their faces?

By Ximena Bustillo,
Ailsa Chang
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:44 PM CDT

The Trump administration appears to be relying on unmarked vehicles in immigration enforcement, NPR has learned.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Related Content