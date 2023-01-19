Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News. She covers anything involving city government, the legislature or the governor's office. Josie has listened to KUAR and NPR since she was a young child growing up in Little Rock, and is thrilled to give back to an organization she loves. Josie began her radio career as a KUAR intern and worked her way up to a full-time reporter position. Josie has a B.A. degree in English/ Creative writing from Hendrix College in Conway. When she is not at work, Josie renovates the insides of old dollhouses and listens to as many podcasts as she can fit in a day. She also loves hearing from listeners.