Phyllis Trible, a groundbreaking feminist Bible scholar, dies at 92

On today's show, we learn that land prices across Arkansas are either increasing or holding steady, and longtime landowners are taking notice. We also hear about a new feature film shot entirely in Northwest Arkansas that is giving audiences a rare look at the state through its own lens. Plus, another KUAF Live Session, this time featuring Deaja Monet.
The emergency order cuts back the daily trout possession limit in areas surrounding the state’s four most significant cold-water fisheries. Trey Reid, the assistant chief of communications at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, talks about the causes behind the shortfalls in the production of trout and what anglers can expect in the coming months.