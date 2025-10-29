Time for an interstellar flyby! Meet 3i/ATLAS, a very old comet

Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Saunders Real Estate held its annual Lay of the Land Conference in Fayetteville last week. The Lay of the Land report informs landowners and prospective buyers about current market values and ownership.
A Pulaski County judge will determine whether residents of House District 70 in North Little Rock will have representation after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delayed the special election to fill Carlton Wing’s vacated seat until June 2026.