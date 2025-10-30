Prince Andrew loses his royal titles and has to leave Windsor mansion

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
A new Annie E. Casey Foundation report shows child poverty in the U.S. has nearly tripled since 2021. Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families’ Pete Gess explains how the loss of pandemic-era tax credits and SNAP funding cuts are driving hardship across the state.
The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville has officially opened its doors beside Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The new campus merges art, nature and holistic health in medical education, reflecting Alice Walton’s vision to transform how future physicians are trained.