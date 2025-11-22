© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now Hiring: Revenue Development Director | Join the KUAF team → Apply by Nov 30
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Related Content