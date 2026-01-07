Track One podcast with Josie Lenora continues exploration on book bans
Yesterday on our show, we spoke with Josie Lenora, the government and politics reporter for Little Rock Public Radio and the host of the new podcast Track One. The first episode featured the Saline County library system, one that refused to remove or relocate books in a different section of the library. The second episode features a library system that did.
(An excerpt of “Shelved, Episode 2: Windows and Mirrors”, reported by Josie Lenora.)
You can hear both episodes of Track One — a new podcast by Little Rock Public Radio — wherever you listen. Track one is hosted by Josie Lenora.
