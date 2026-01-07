© 2026 KUAF
Track One podcast with Josie Lenora continues exploration on book bans

By Matthew Moore,
Josie Lenora
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:14 PM CST
Credit, Little Rock Public Radio
Credit, Little Rock Public Radio

Yesterday on our show, we spoke with Josie Lenora, the government and politics reporter for Little Rock Public Radio and the host of the new podcast Track One. The first episode featured the Saline County library system, one that refused to remove or relocate books in a different section of the library. The second episode features a library system that did.

(An excerpt of “Shelved, Episode 2: Windows and Mirrors”, reported by Josie Lenora.)

You can hear both episodes of Track One — a new podcast by Little Rock Public Radio — wherever you listen. Track one is hosted by Josie Lenora.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
