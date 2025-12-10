Philip Rivers Returns to the NFL at 44

On today's show, a look into transportation infrastructure necessary to keep up with an expected population growth in northwest Arkansas. Also, the Alice L. Walton Foundation offers the city of Bentonville a line of credit for needed infrastructure upgrades, and celebrating the Ozark Bird Conservancy's first full year in operation.
Power plants in Arkansas received exemptions from the EPA’s Mercury and Air Toxics Standards until July 2029. Environmental advocates warn this could worsen public-health risks, especially in low-income communities.
Last week, CDC vaccine advisers changed guidance so only newborns whose mothers test positive for hepatitis B or whose status is unknown are recommended to get the birth-dose. Dr. Andy Koehler warns this could increase chronic hepatitis B risk in children.