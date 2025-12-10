© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Philip Rivers Returns to the NFL at 44

By Bill Chappell
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:25 PM CST

Philip Rivers is coming out of retirement at age 44 for a shot at playing for the Indianapolis Colts, who are struggling to make the playoffs. He last played in the NFL in 2021.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
Related Content