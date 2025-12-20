© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homeowners stall Connecticut's push for more housing

By Molly Ingram
Published December 20, 2025 at 4:36 PM CST

Connecticut's governor seeks compromise between housing needs and homeowner opposition.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Molly Ingram
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content