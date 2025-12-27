© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

These salamanders supercool themselves to handle the snow

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
Published December 27, 2025 at 6:43 AM CST

Blue spotted salamanders can supercool themselves so they can walk over ice and snow during their spring migrations.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Nell Greenfieldboyce
Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent.
See stories by Nell Greenfieldboyce
Related Content