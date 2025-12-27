These salamanders supercool themselves to handle the snow

A Mercy Northwest nurse practitioner explains why heart emergencies spike during the holidays and offers reminders about moderation, routines and when chest discomfort or shortness of breath should prompt medical care.
Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville hosts Kitty Bingo on Friday and a Pawliday Party on Saturday, featuring adoptable pets, crafts, treats and opportunities for the community to support animal welfare.
The Architect’s Newspaper names the University of Arkansas Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation its 2025 Project of the Year, recognizing the mass timber building’s design and research impact.