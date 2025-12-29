© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukraine's energy workers fight to keep the power on

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:47 PM CST

Ukraine's power plant employees are battling to keep the infrastructure running in the face of Russian attacks.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
Related Content