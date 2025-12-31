© 2026 KUAF
Alaska's failing justice system exposed by decade-old murder

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:02 AM CST

In Alaska in 2015, Justine Paul was accused of killing his girlfriend, Eunice Whitman. For seven years, Paul was kept behind bars awaiting trial, even after evidence against him crumbled.

According to reporting by ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News, the case illustrates the state’s slow-motion criminal justice system and the fact that half of those behind bars in Alaska are awaiting trial.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Kyle Hopkins, an editor with our editorial partner ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

