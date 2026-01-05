Media shows restraint on breaking news of Venezuela raid

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Jane Austen enthusiasts marked the 250th anniversary of Austen’s birth at the Fayetteville Tea House, celebrating with tea, conversation and the founding of the Ozark Foothills Jane Austen Society chapter.
Bentonville High School students partner with Autism Involves Me for Aim to Give, a campaign to provide sensory bags with noise-reduction headphones and fidget toys to local businesses in northwest Arkansas.