© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taking a bow in your 90s: These nonagenarians get their big breaks on stage in NYC

By Jeff Lunden
Published January 5, 2026 at 3:28 PM CST

Three women in their 90s are performing right now on New York stages, sometimes as often as eight performances a week.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jeff Lunden
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.
See stories by Jeff Lunden
Related Content