The latest in Venezuela, more than 2 days after Trump administration seized Maduro

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Today's Sound Perimeter features Metacosmos by Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, a contemporary piece inspired by the idea of crossing into unfamiliar territory, taking listeners inside a universe where forces are felt more than explained.
In today's show, the Human Library, a global initiative and assemblage of real people waiting for anybody to ask them questions about their experiences, returns to the Fayetteville Public Library. Also today, northwest Arkansas-based Autism Involves Me leads a campaign to provide area businesses with items like noise-reduction headphones and fidget toys to offer to customers who might be susceptible to sensory overload.
A Mercy Northwest nurse practitioner explains why heart emergencies spike during the holidays and offers reminders about moderation, routines and when chest discomfort or shortness of breath should prompt medical care.