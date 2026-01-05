Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Today's Sound Perimeter features Metacosmos by Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, a contemporary piece inspired by the idea of crossing into unfamiliar territory, taking listeners inside a universe where forces are felt more than explained.
In today's show, the Human Library, a global initiative and assemblage of real people waiting for anybody to ask them questions about their experiences, returns to the Fayetteville Public Library. Also today, northwest Arkansas-based Autism Involves Me leads a campaign to provide area businesses with items like noise-reduction headphones and fidget toys to offer to customers who might be susceptible to sensory overload.
A Mercy Northwest nurse practitioner explains why heart emergencies spike during the holidays and offers reminders about moderation, routines and when chest discomfort or shortness of breath should prompt medical care.