© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Was a little divine intervention at play in the Steelers' victory?

By Tyler Bartlam,
Jeanette Woods
Published January 5, 2026 at 3:28 PM CST

In a game that came down to the wire, did the Steelers have a bit of divine help in their faceoff against the Ravens?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content