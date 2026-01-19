The World Economic Forum opens amid tensions between Europe and the U.S.

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include a Beloved Community Festival, service projects, scholarship events, worship services and a virtual march honoring Dr. King’s legacy.