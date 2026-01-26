A new Pope and the Super Bowl seem to be going hand-in-hand

Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
John Ketchum
John Ketchum is a senior editor for All Things Considered. Before coming to NPR, he worked at the New York Times where he was a staff editor for The Daily. Before joining the New York Times, he worked at The American Journalism Project, where he launched local newsrooms in communities across the country.
Voters in Fayetteville will consider nine bond measures in March. Matthew Moore speaks with George Shelton of the Build Fayetteville’s Future 2026 campaign, a political action committee hoping to see all of the measures pass.