John Ketchum is a senior editor for All Things Considered. Before coming to NPR, he worked at the New York Times where he was a staff editor for The Daily. Before joining the New York Times, he worked at The American Journalism Project, where he launched local newsrooms in communities across the country.
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Fifty years ago this year, a group of students at the University of Arkansas formed the Fayetteville Lesbian Alliance, also known as the Razordykes. Fifty years later, students Annalise Robins and Z Heater are bringing the group back, shedding light on seemingly-timeless issues that queer people continue to face.
In 1987, Mary Steenburgen produced End of the Line, a film set in a small Arkansas railroad town. Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center revisits the movie and the star's surprising second act as a songwriter.