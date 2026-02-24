UAMS program trains doulas to reach rural Arkansas mothers

A Little Rock-based program that aims to fill care gaps for births in rural communities is growing. Now up to 14 counties across Arkansas will have a trained birthing coach called a doula, who will help provide support to mothers through labor and delivery.

UAMS' Institute for Community Health Innovation has officially enrolled 25 participants in its doula training program, now in its second year. It offers comprehensive training for those wishing to become doulas. The institute has partnered with Ujima Maternity Network and Birthing Beyond to host classes for trainees, offering 45 hours of certified breastfeeding counselor training, along with hands-on mentorship and experience.

Rosa Medrano Green is the assistant director of community programs at the institute. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis last week about the new class, and says that while the class is smaller than its pilot phase in 2025, the program has expanded its reach.

Rosa Medrano Green: We had 225 applications and we trained 52 individuals in 28 different counties. That was, of course, a lot of work — a great opportunity to learn how to improve it this year. When we launched, we started recruiting for this new cohort. We received 80 applications. And my amazing team conducted 52 interviews in a short amount of time, really, to have a better understanding of who's interested in the program. Are they really committed to serving their communities? Do they have that art, and that commitment to go through the training program? We were able to bring that down to 25 that were enrolled, and this was over 14 different counties. We were able to add five new counties from the last cohort, which is great because we really want to make sure that doulas are statewide — and in particular with a focus in some of those rural counties where they might not have as much access to some of these services. So that was part of our recruitment process as well. Keeping in mind, where might there be more of a need? Can we have people interested in becoming doulas in those areas? And so we were excited when we had five new counties represented."

Jack Travis: What impact did you see them having in specifically those rural communities in Arkansas? Have you heard from them about what's happening?

Medrano Green: Well, part of the requirement for them to become certified is to complete at least three live births. Last year, what we did was offer a doula matching service where we basically put out an interest form to pregnant women and said, 'Hey, are you interested in receiving this free service? If you are, we will try to connect you with a doula in your area.' There was a lot of interest received, and so it was a great opportunity to connect the doula trainees for them to meet those three live birth requirements, as well as offer a free service to pregnant women in those areas. That was a really great opportunity to continue their learning, but also to get them started with their practice. As far as the impact, just the magnitude of interest — I think that speaks for itself. And in addition to that, as we entered recruiting for a new cohort, it was very clear that there was still this continued interest. The trainees realized that there's this need, there's this gap in their communities, and they're really passionate about this work. They want to provide these services to mothers and to their children. And so really, it's that these communities — they know the kinds of services they need and they're ready. They're ready to both offer those services and also to receive them."

Travis: Could you talk about that need just a little bit more? Why are doulas important?

Medrano Green: Doulas really provide that kind of support. They work to empower women and even their partners to feel like they're prepared in their journey — to really understand what postpartum looks like. We know that it's so important to make sure that they feel informed, that they have an understanding of what to expect. I can tell you from experience, too — when I was a first-time mom, I hired a doula. You can come from different backgrounds. I would have considered myself as somebody who has some knowledge about what all of that was going to look like. But you have to remember that you're in such a vulnerable state that it can become challenging to navigate the health system, to really make decisions in that moment. And so really, doulas provide that additional support. They help you feel empowered in the decisions that you're making for yourself and your family at your most vulnerable state. The reason why this is so important is because when we're talking about, in particular, rural communities where the nearest hospital is quite a bit away — and I know telehealth services are becoming more of an option — but as you think of what additional supports do families need, do women need, during this important time in their life, doulas are just one piece of that puzzle. They can come in ahead of time, provide the education as they prepare, and then afterwards they can come see you in the home. If they're a postpartum doula, they can offer services and education on how to breastfeed, if that's what you choose to do with your family. That made the world of difference in my experience when I went through that as a first-time mom. And I know that for so many other women across the state, it really does help to have this other person who's right there with you on your side, supporting you throughout this process."

Travis: I imagine on just a very human level, it's nice to have an advocate and a friend during that whole experience.

Medrano Green: Yes. And it may be people don't think of it this way, but even for your partner, whoever that may be — they're in a position where they're trying to help you. They might not know what they can do. But it offers that other person that can also be a support for them, to reassure and say, 'Hey, you're doing great. Those are the right kinds of questions you should ask.' It's just making sure that you have the information you need, you feel prepared, and hopefully that all helps your process."

Travis: Where can people go to learn more about the doula training program?

Medrano Green: At UAMS' Institute for Community Health Innovation — if you're specifically interested in the doula training program, if you have questions for our team about any upcoming cohorts or program information, you could email us at doula@uams.edu. I just think it's important to note that as we consider efforts to ensure that moms and their babies have the kind of support that they need, we're looking at the different professionals that are involved as part of this journey to ensure that they have access to the best care that they can. Doulas are just one piece of that. And so hopefully these continued efforts statewide, with different partners who are addressing these same needs — altogether, we can work to make sure that our moms and their babies have the kind of support that they need."

That was Rosa Medrano Green, the assistant director of community programs at UAMS' Institute for Community Health Innovation, speaking with Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis.

