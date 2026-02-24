Under social pressure, young clownfish lose their stripes faster, study finds

Fifty years ago this year, a group of students at the University of Arkansas formed the Fayetteville Lesbian Alliance, also known as the Razordykes. Fifty years later, students Annalise Robins and Z Heater are bringing the group back, shedding light on seemingly-timeless issues that queer people continue to face.
In 1987, Mary Steenburgen produced End of the Line, a film set in a small Arkansas railroad town. Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center revisits the movie and the star's surprising second act as a songwriter.