© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic can curb addiction risk, study finds

NPR | By Jon Hamilton
Published March 5, 2026 at 3:28 PM CST

A large study of data from Veterans Affairs finds that people on GLP-1 drugs were less likely to develop substance abuse disorder or overdose.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton
Related Content