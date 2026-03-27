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House Republicans reject Senate plan to end DHS shutdown

NPR | By Barbara Sprunt
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:43 PM CDT

A Senate bill to end the shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security is facing stiff resistance in the House, leaving funding for the agency in doubt.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt
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