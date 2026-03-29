The diary of a woman in Tehran documents life since the war started

Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
On today's show: "But Wait, There’s More," extended editions of stories from voices we’ve heard on our show recently. We don’t always have time to broadcast all of an interesting conversation, but today we do.