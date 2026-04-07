How does the economy shape our lives? Planet Money has a book for that!

Sarah Gonzalez is a host and reporter with Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in April 2018.
Researchers, healthcare providers, and community organizations gathered last week in Fayetteville for the inaugural Maternal and Reproductive Community Health, or MaRCH, Research Retreat. The event focused on collaboration and sharing research aimed at improving maternal health outcomes in Arkansas.