Federal court upholds injunction of 'wet signature' rule for Arkansas voter registration
Voter registration in Arkansas will be more accessible in the near future. That’s because the 8th Circuit recently ruled that a requirement for a wet signature on a voter registration form is temporarily blocked. Kathy Webb is the interim director for Get Loud Arkansas, that’s the organization that sued Arkansas’ secretary of state back in 2024. Webb was not with the organization yet, but she says the lawsuit Get Loud Arkansas v. Thurston stems from an online tool that allowed Arkansans to begin their voter registration form online.