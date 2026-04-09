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How to declutter your digital life

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 9, 2026 at 10:50 AM CDT

Digital clutter — all the emails, old photos and other long-forgotten documents — is easy to ignore when it’s stored in the cloud. But the cloud uses energy to hold onto all this digital material; data centers use water, air conditioning, electricity, and they take up space.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Time reporter Simmone Shah about how to declutter our digital lives to decrease our carbon footprint.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
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