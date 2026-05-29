This anti-romance romance novel explores connection between love and philosophy

In the novel “The End of Romance,” author Lily Meyer follows a woman who finally leaves a restrictive and emotionally abusive marriage and crafts a new philosophy about life. She thinks that straight women will only find happiness and liberation when romance has been eradicated. Then that philosophy is tested.

Host Elissa Nadworny talks to Meyer about her anti-romance romance novel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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