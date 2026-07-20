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How to keep watching soccer even after the World Cup is over

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 20, 2026 at 11:13 AM CDT
A soccer ball sits during a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Josie Lepe/AP)
Josie Lepe/AP
A soccer ball sits during a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Josie Lepe/AP)

This World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, has brought a lot of new fans into the game — especially Americans.

So now that the World Cup is over, how can folks continue watching the sport — and what do they need to know about a world that until recently was somewhat foreign to many Americans?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong consults with comedians Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, co-hosts of the soccer comedy podcast, “The Cooligans,” on how to continue being a soccer fan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
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