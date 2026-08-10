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Powerful Colombia quake kills at least 111, trapping dozens under collapsed buildings

NPR | By Carrie Kahn
Published August 10, 2026 at 4:14 PM CDT

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia toppling buildings and trapping people. Several dozen were reported dead.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
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