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Rafting brings people with different politics together

WVIA | By Kat Bolus
Published August 10, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT

A whitewater rafting group brings people of different political persuasions together to talk and paddle.

Copyright 2026 WVIA
Kat Bolus
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