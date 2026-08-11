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Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake kills at least 111 people in Colombia

NPR | By Manuel Rueda,
A Martínez
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:30 AM CDT

A strong earthquake struck western Colombia, causing some buildings to collapse and killing scores of people.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Manuel Rueda
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by A Martínez
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