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Trump signals he's changing tactics in negotiations with Iran

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:31 AM CDT

President Trump throws out a new negotiating point with Iran even as he says he's "low-keying" the ongoing talks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by A Martínez
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