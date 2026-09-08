Unpacking postpartum psychosis in the wake of the Lindsay Clancy trial

A woman in Illinois is being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly murdering her 2-year-old son last week.

Prosecutors say witnesses told investigators that Corie Walsh, 40, was deeply invested in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial — which has since been declared a mistrial — and was texting her friends about it just moments before her son was found dead in her basement. Her defense attorneys say she was suffering from a psychotic episode.

We discuss the broader implications of this recent tragedy and how it may relate to the Clancy case and the ongoing conversation around postpartum with Dr. Susan Hatters-Friedman, a forensic and reproductive psychiatrist and professor at Case Western Reserve University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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