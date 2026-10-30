Get a good scare this Halloween from one of these horror books
With Halloween this weekend, we get some book recommendations to get your blood racing from “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas.
FICTION
- “Carrie” by Stephen King
- “Tender Is the Flesh” by Agustina Bazterrica, translated by Sarah Moses
- “The Buffalo Hunter Hunter” by Stephen Graham Jones
- “Beloved” by Toni Morrison
- “Camp Damascus” by Chuck Tingle
- “Friday Black” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (short stories)
- “A Plagued Sea” by Kim Bo-Young, translated by Sophie Bowman
- “The Reformatory” by Tananarive Due
- “Monstrilio” by Gerardo Sámano Córdova
- “Lone Women” by Victor LaValle
- “The Hunger We Pass Down” by Jen Sookfong Lee
- “Rosemary’s Baby” by Ira Levin
- “Her Body and Other Parties” by Carmen Maria Machado (short stories)
- “Zombie” by Joyce Carol Oates
- “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson
- “House of Bone and Rain” by Gabino Iglesias
- “Our Share of Night” by Mariana Enríquez, translated by Megan McDowell
- “The Vegetarian” by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith
- “Into the Drowning Deep” by Mira Grant
HORROR ANTHOLOGIES
- “Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology” and “Back for Blood: Never Whistle at Night Part II” edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.
- “Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror” edited by Jordan Peele and John Joseph Adams
- “Something Followed Us Home: Tales of Latiné Horror” edited by Cynthia Pelayo
NONFICTION
- “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire” by Lizzie Johnson
- “More Weight: A Salem Story” by Ben Wickey
- “The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi” by Wright Thompson
- “We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed with Our Families: Stories from Rwanda” by Philip Gourevitch
- “Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders” by Vincent Bugliosi with Curt Gentry
- “The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party” by Daniel James Brown
- “Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy” by Heather Ann Thompson
- “The Rape of Nanking: The Forgotten Holocaust of World War II” by Iris Chang
- “People Who Eat Darkness: Murder, Grief and a Journey into Japan’s Shadows” by Richard Lloyd Parry
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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