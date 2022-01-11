© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19

KASU | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST
Rick Crawford (R-1st District) serves on the House Ag Committee, which passed a version of the 2018 Farm Bill on April 18.

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford has tested positive for COVID-19, his staff said Monday.

In a statement, the 55-year-old Arkansas Republican said he was fully vaccinated but contracted the coronavirus late last week. It was unclear whether he has received a booster shot.

Crawford said he had no significant symptoms, felt well and expected no complications. However, he said he would remain in isolation this week at his home in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and intended to cast his House votes by proxy.

Crawford is in his sixth term serving the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas, stretching from Missouri to Louisiana.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
