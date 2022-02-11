News from KUAR, KASU and AR Public Media

-
Prosecutor Keith Chrestman has filed a motion in Crittenden County Circuit Court asking a judge to not allow advanced DNA testing to move forward in the infamous West Memphis Three case. Among the arguments made in the filing is that the advanced, M-Vac DNA testing method would permanently alter the evidence and even if other DNA was discovered it wouldn’t conclusively prove who did it.
US Steel Breaks Ground on Arkansas' Largest Economic Development Project: Area to Feel Economic ImpaProject is worth $3 Billion and will employ 900 workers starting in 2024
Customers can stay informed via Entergy app, outages map
Officials say lessons learned from 2009 will help with response
Customers should prepare by winterizing, preparing emergency kits, charging phones
Four Arkansas Counties in the Arkansas Delta are participating in the grant.
Attorneys for “the West Memphis Three” - the three men convicted of murder in the death of three boys back in 1993 are seeking permission from the Crittenden County Circuit Court to have evidence from the crime scene retested using a new method. KASU’s Brandon Tabor sat down with investigative reporter George Jared to get the latest on this case.
The Theme for 2022 is 'We Strive, We Thrive'.
Company's first battery-storage capable solar farm can store 30 MW
Shooting occurred January 12
Northeast Arkansas residents struggling to find food because of the December tornadoes or low-income will have opportunities to get help starting on February 2.
Arkansas continues to see skyrocketing COVID hospitalizations as the omicron variant surge lingers. To help support hospitals that are close to capacity, the governor is calling for funds to purchase more medical and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. Comments from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health José Romero.