FBI Statement Regarding FBI Agent-Involved Shooting in Jonesboro

(LITTLE ROCK, AR) – On January 12, 2022, FBI Little Rock was involved in a joint operation with the Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. The goal of the operation was to arrest Michael Neuman, a 31-year-old resident of Arkansas, on a felon-in-possession charge and conduct searches of his personal vehicle and his Brookland, AR residence.

Before the operation, investigators received credible information that Neuman was anti-law enforcement, had a felonious criminal history, and carried multiple firearms at all times. In an effort to safely conduct an arrest and search of Neuman’s vehicle and residence, FBI tactical personnel were used during the operation.

On January 12th, at approximately 4:15 p.m., FBI agents executed an arrest warrant of Michael Neuman in the area of his workplace, located at Falls Street in Jonesboro, AR. Clearly marked FBI agents approached Neuman in vehicles with flashing lights and sirens and issued lawful commands to him. Instead of following the agents’ commands, Neuman moved to cover, produced a firearm, and fired multiple shots in the direction of the agents. In response, FBI agents returned fire, defending themselves and their colleagues. Neuman was pronounced deceased at the scene and no FBI agents were injured.

Immediately after the shooting scene was declared secure, FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) members deployed to the site and began processing the scene. Simultaneously, Neuman’s Brookland residence was searched by another investigative team. Searches of both Neuman’s vehicle and his residence uncovered multiple firearms. An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) is conducting a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of this shooting incident. As this remains an ongoing investigation, no further information will be provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 KASU