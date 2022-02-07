Spotlight for the week of February 7

This week, two local colleges are hosting authors of award-winning publications. Both events honor Black History Month and both books focus on the experience of Black Americans and the food industry.

First, on Tuesday, February 8th at 6pm, the Hooks Institute at The University of Memphis is hosting Marcia Chatelain for a discussion of her work Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America. Winner of the 2020 Hooks National Book Award, Franchise digs into the untold story of collaboration between black entrepreneurs, civil rights leaders, and fast-food companies. A livestream will be available on the Hooks’ Institute Facebook page.

Then, on Thursday, February 10th, at 6pm, Rhodes College is hosting several contributors to an edited volume called Black Food Matters: Racial Justice in the Wake of Food Justice. Selected by Public Books as one of their “Public Picks 2021,” Black Food Matters takes a deep look at the past, present, and future of Black foodscapes and the issue of food justice in the United States. This virtual event will feature short chapter readings, a moderated panel, and audience Q&A.

