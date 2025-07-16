Britt’s Picks: Your Weekly Guide to NWA Events – From KUAF’s Ozarks at Large

What is Britt’s Picks?

A weekly KUAF segment highlighting upcoming events across Northwest Arkansas, hosted by Brittany Johnson of CACHE, in conversation with Kyle Kellams

Meet the Host: Brittany Johnson

Brittany Johnson is the director of communications for Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) and an advocate for NWA arts & cultural engagement.

Why Listen to Britt’s Picks?

- Curated by a Local Insider

Each week, Brittany Johnson, who is deeply rooted in Northwest Arkansas’s arts and culture scene, shares handpicked event recommendations you won’t want to miss.

- Spotlight on Hidden Gems & Flagship Events

From high-profile anniversaries to under-the-radar exhibits, Brittany highlights both major happenings and unique experiences off the beaten path.

- Building Community Through Culture

Britt’s Picks isn’t just about events. The segment aims to connect people with their community through shared cultural moments.

How to Tune In

- Listen weekly on KUAF 91.3 or stream online

- Find Britt’s Picks in the Ozarks at Large feed

Stay Updated

- Subscribe to KUAF’s newsletter

- Follow CACHE and KUAF on social media