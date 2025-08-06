© 2025 KUAF
Britt's Picks: TheatreSquared's 20th birthday, Hive Mind

By Brittany Johnson,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:06 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

1. TheatreSquared 20th Anniversary Birthday Bash
Aug. 9, 3-7 pm
https://cachecreate.org/event/theatresquareds-20th-birthday-bash/

2. Scrap
Weekends, Fenix Arts (Mount Sequoyah Center)
https://cachecreate.org/event/scrap-fenix-arts-exhibit/

3. Hive Mind
August 13, 5 - 8 pm, The Hive (21C Museum Hotel)
https://cachecreate.org/event/hive-mind-3/2025-08-13/

4. Live Jazz Nights 
Aug. 7, 7 -9 pm, The Music Depot
Repeats on Aug. 21 and Sept. 4
https://cachecreate.org/event/live-jazz-night-at-the-music-depot/2025-08-07/

5. OaL Live @ The Medium + Social HourAug. 8, 12 -2 pm
https://cachecreate.org/event/ozarks-at-large-live-broadcast-with-social-hour-at-the-medium/

Brittany Johnson
Brittany Johnson is the director of communications for Creative Arkansas Community Hub &amp; Exchange (CACHE) and a contributor for Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
