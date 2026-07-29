© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Alumni Awards Celebration

2026 Alumni Awards Celebration

The Arkansas Alumni Association will honor 12 alumni, faculty and friends at the 81st Alumni Awards Celebration at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30. Herschel Cleveland, Latriece Watkins and Lonnie R. Williams will receive the Citation of Distinguished Alumni. #ArkansasAlumni #UARK

Fayetteville Town Center
$125-$150
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arkansas Alumni Association
479-575-2801
alumniawards@arkansasalumni.org
https://www.arkansasalumni.org
Fayetteville Town Center
15 W. Mountain
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701