© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF's FM broadcast is experiencing technical difficulties. Our digital and HD streams are operational.

Adult First Social Ride with Trailblazers

Adult First Social Ride with Trailblazers

Join us for our very first Adult First Social Ride!

Adult First Social Ride - with Trailblazers!

Join us for our first Adult First Social Ride! This beginner-friendly, casual 5-mile group ride is a great way to meet others in the Northwest Arkansas community who are learning or getting back into biking.

Perfect for past Adult First Ride participants and any adults looking for an easy, social ride to kick off their Saturday morning.

What to Bring:

Bike in good working condition
Helmet
Water bottle
$$ If you would like to grab coffee or treats before or after the ride at Third Space Coffee
Who Can Join:
Ages 18+. Minors (14+) must be accompanied by an adult.

Location: Best Friends Pet Resource Center NWA
Arrive early if you’d like to grab coffee or treats before we roll out at 10:30 AM.

To learn more and reserve your spot, visit the following link! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-first-social-ride-in-bentonville-registration-1987852552496

Best Friends Pet Resource Center - Front Porch and Yard
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center - Front Porch and Yard
1312 Melissa Drive&#xa0;
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.libcal.com/event/16788939