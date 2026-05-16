Join us for our very first Adult First Social Ride!

Adult First Social Ride - with Trailblazers!

Join us for our first Adult First Social Ride! This beginner-friendly, casual 5-mile group ride is a great way to meet others in the Northwest Arkansas community who are learning or getting back into biking.

Perfect for past Adult First Ride participants and any adults looking for an easy, social ride to kick off their Saturday morning.

What to Bring:

Bike in good working condition

Helmet

Water bottle

$$ If you would like to grab coffee or treats before or after the ride at Third Space Coffee

Who Can Join:

Ages 18+. Minors (14+) must be accompanied by an adult.

Location: Best Friends Pet Resource Center NWA

Arrive early if you’d like to grab coffee or treats before we roll out at 10:30 AM.

To learn more and reserve your spot, visit the following link! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-first-social-ride-in-bentonville-registration-1987852552496